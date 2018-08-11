Andre Silva Completes Loan Move to Sevilla From AC Milan

Andre Silva Completes Loan Move to Sevilla From AC MilanAugust 11, 2018
Striker Andre Silva agreed a loan move to Sevilla from AC Milan on Saturday after just one season in Italy.
The Spanish club confirmed the deal on Twitter:
📣 We're delighted to confirm an agreement with @acmilan for the loan of @andrevsilva19! 😁 ➡️ https://t.co/griEBIoq3X #vamosmisevilla #silvamos https://t.co/RS9zRcr0wK
The 22-year-old joined the Rossoneri from Porto in 2017 in a deal worth £33.6 million, but he went on to score just eight goals in total and make a mere seven starts in Serie A.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
