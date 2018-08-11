Andre Silva Completes Loan Move to Sevilla From AC Milan

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistAugust 11, 2018

SANTA CLARA, CA - AUGUST 04: Andre Silva of AC Milan during the International Champions Cup 2018 match between AC Milan and FC Barcelona at Levi's Stadium on August 4, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)
Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Striker Andre Silva agreed a loan move to Sevilla from AC Milan on Saturday after just one season in Italy.

The Spanish club confirmed the deal on Twitter:

The 22-year-old joined the Rossoneri from Porto in 2017 in a deal worth £33.6 million, but he went on to score just eight goals in total and make a mere seven starts in Serie A.

                       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Live: Wolves vs. Everton

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Live: Wolves vs. Everton

    Rob Smyth
    via the Guardian

    Jorginho Helps Get Sarri Off the Mark

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Jorginho Helps Get Sarri Off the Mark

    Goal
    via Goal

    Is Sarri Making Kante Even Better?

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Is Sarri Making Kante Even Better?

    James Dudko
    via James Dudko

    Inter Set Deadline for Luka Modric Transfer

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Inter Set Deadline for Luka Modric Transfer

    Sempreinter
    via Sempreinter