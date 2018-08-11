Andre Silva Completes Loan Move to Sevilla From AC Milan

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Striker Andre Silva agreed a loan move to Sevilla from AC Milan on Saturday after just one season in Italy.

The Spanish club confirmed the deal on Twitter:

The 22-year-old joined the Rossoneri from Porto in 2017 in a deal worth £33.6 million, but he went on to score just eight goals in total and make a mere seven starts in Serie A.

