PGA Championship Leaderboard 2018: Updating Results and Standings for Saturday

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

The third round of the 2018 PGA Championship will be a bit more chaotic than a normal moving day at a major.

The second round finished Saturday morning after inclement weather caused the suspension of play Friday afternoon.

Split tees and groups of three will be utilized in the third round to make sure the tournament is back on schedule before Sunday's final round.

Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas, Adam Scott and Tiger Woods are among the big names in contention for the lead, which is currently held by Gary Woodland.

Below is the latest look at the leaderboard as the third round begins at Bellerive Country Club.

Updated Standings

Gary Woodland (-10)

Kevin Kisner (-9)

Brooks Koepka (-8)

Rickie Fowler (-8)

Dustin Johnson (-7)

Charl Schwartzel (-7)

Thomas Pieters (-7)

Shane Lowry (-7)

Koepka In Position To Contend For 2nd Major Of Season

In June, Brooks Koepka became the first player to earn back-to-back U.S. Open titles since Curtis Strange in 1988 and 1989.

The 28-year-old American has an opportunity to break a shorter drought at Bellerive, as he's aiming to become the first player to win two majors in a season since Jordan Spieth in 2015.

Koepka sits two shots behind Woodland entering the third round, and he'll be one of a few golfers at the top of the leaderboard who are used to dealing with the pressure of leading a major.

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

The two-time U.S. Open champion was one of two players to card a 63 during Friday's second round, with 2011 Masters winner Charl Schwartzel being the other.

Koepka doesn't have to replicate his second-round score to take the lead, but he needs to produce a similar score in order to take control of the tournament.

In different conditions at Shinnecock Hills, Koepka moved into a tie for the lead after the third round before capturing the title a day later.

If he makes a similar move into the leader's position, Koepka could leave Bellerive with the Wanamaker Trophy and solidify his position on the United States Ryder Cup team.

Can Fowler Finally Earn His 1st Major Title?

Rickie Fowler is arguably the best player on the PGA Tour without a major championship.

The 29-year-old's watched nine players earn their first major since the start of the 2016 season while he's come up short on a few occasions.

The owner of three second-place major finishes, including one at the 2018 Masters, was one of a few golfers on course Saturday morning able to make up ground on Woodland.

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Even though he moved into a tie for third alongside Koepka, Fowler's second-round score was two strokes worse than his opening-round mark.

In order to move further up the leaderboard, Fowler needs to improve on his second-round 67, and he should do so as he knows what it takes to be within striking distance on the final day of a major.

A year ago at Quail Hollow, a third-round 73 derailed Fowler's championship hopes before he rallied to finish in the top five.

At Augusta in April, Fowler shot a third-round 65 to move into third place before claiming his most-recent runner-up finish.

If Fowler produces a Saturday afternoon performance similar to the one he put together at Augusta, he'll be in position to claim his first major title Sunday.

