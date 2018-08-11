PGA Championship 2018 Leaderboard: Saturday Updates and Storylines to Watch

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The players wrapping up the second round of the 2018 PGA Championship haven't been able to make a run at the leaders.

Rickie Fowler, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and others were forced to return Saturday morning to complete the second round after inclement weather suspended play Friday afternoon.

Fowler, who is two shots back of leader Gary Woodland, holds the best score of the players on course, while Woods is attempting to push into the top 10.

The third round is expected to start around 12:15 p.m. ET with threesomes starting on the first and 10th tees.

Below is the latest leaderboard update from Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis.

Leaderboard

Gary Woodland (-10)

Kevin Kisner (-9)

Brooks Koepka (-8)

Rickie Fowler (-8)

Dustin Johnson (-7)

Charl Schwartzel (-7)

Thomas Pieters (-7)

Full leaderboard can be found on PGATour.com.

Storylines to Watch

Handful Of Players In Search Of 1st Major

Nine first-time major winners have been crowned since the start of 2016, and there's a chance a 10th could emerge from the weekend action at Bellerive.

Woodland and Kevin Kisner, who should feature in Saturday's final group, are trying to capture their first Grand Slam win, while Fowler, who has come close on a few occasions, is lurking right behind them.

In addition to Woodland, Kisner and Fowler, Thomas Pieters, Brandon Stone, Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm, Jason Kokrak, Shane Lowry and Pat Perez are the players in the top 10 in search of their adding their names to the history books.

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Of course, each of the golfers in contention must deal with a collection of players looking to add to their major haul, including Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Charl Schwartzel.

Given the mix of players at the top of the leaderboard, the final two rounds should provide plenty of fireworks with a few unexpected names surviving the rigors of major tournament golf and fending off the pressure at the same time.

Recent history favors the players in search of their first major title, but Koepka and Johnson carry a wealth of major experience and won't go away easily during the final 36 holes.

Can Tiger Replicate His 3rd-Round Surge From Carnoustie?

Woods is the main, and in some cases only, reason some fans will tune into the final two rounds of the PGA Championship.

No matter what your opinion is on the matter, Woods is still the most recognizable name in golf and he draws the most eyeballs.

The 14-time major winner's comeback gained more traction at The Open, when he shot a third-round 66 to vault himself into contention.

Barring a collapse during his final holes of the second round Saturday morning, Woods will receive a good amount of attention throughout the third round.

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Woods started his second round Friday with three birdies in seven holes, and since returning to the course Saturday morning, he's recorded two more birdies.

Although Woods will be at the center of everyone's thoughts, he has ground to make up on the leaders, and because the course is producing low rounds, he may not catch the top golfers on the course.

Tigermania will still occur, but it needs some perspective. You can still root for Woods to produce a strong third round and be in the mix for the title Sunday, but he'll be far from the only golfer with the talent to leave Bellerive with the Wanamaker Trophy.

