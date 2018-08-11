NFL Preseason Roundup: Jets Have Legit QB Controversy After Darnold Shows Out

0 of 9

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The NFL preseason is in full swing with two games being played Friday.

However, plenty occurred before the Atlanta Falcons faced the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium and the Oakland Raiders hosted the Detroit Lions.

Significant injuries tempered league excitement after we saw some of the rookie quarterbacks excel. Unfortunately, a pair of promising first-year performers had their seasons come to an end.

How each franchise handles player workloads varies because everything is done in an attempt to prevent excessive wear and tear.

"In the end, we try to take everything into consideration that we have, what our opportunities are, where we are as a football team collectively and individually with certain players that may need a modification of their workload," New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said, per ESPN.com's Mike Reiss. "... and try to do the best we can with that time and those opportunities for our players and the team development as a whole. That's a balance we talk about every day."

Some things are simply unavoidable. The good must be taken with the bad. Friday's performances provided plenty of good, while the bad can be found among promising young players' unavailability this season.