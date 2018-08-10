Kurt Warner: I'd '100 Percent' Support Teammates Protesting During Anthem

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner told TMZ Sports he would not take issue with teammates who decided to protest during the national anthem.

"I would support my teammates that, if they believed something is the right stand to make I have no problem with that," he said Thursday.

Warner added of the protests during the anthem in recent years: "This has been about social injustice, social equality and that's what they're standing up for and, I don't care if you're my teammate or not, I'm always gonna stand up and believe for that."

Warner's comments echo those made by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in a recent interview with The Ringer's Kevin Clark after he was asked what he would change about the NFL if he was in the commissioner's chair:

"If you're going to take the focus off of what the protest was really about—it was never about the anthem, it was never about the troops, it was about social equality and racial injustice—then make it all about the anthem. Everybody in the stadium stands and does the exact same thing. You have people in the concession, people in the bathroom; you've got cameramen on their knee watching. You can't have it one way or another."

During Thursday's preseason openers, several players continued their protests of social inequality and racial injustice during the anthem.

Miami Dolphins wide receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson both kneeled before their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while defensive end Robert Quinn raised his fist.



Philadelphia Eagles defensive backs Malcolm Jenkins and De'Vante Bausby also raised their fists prior to their meeting with the Pittsburgh Steelers.