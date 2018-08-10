Report: Ander Herrera Wants Manchester United Stay After Athletic Bilbao Talks

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 10, 2018

Manchester United's Spanish midfielder Ander Herrera stands on the pitch during the pre-season friendly football match between FC Bayern Munich and Manchester United at the Allianz Arena in Munich, southern Germany on August 5, 2018. (Photo by Christof STACHE / AFP) (Photo credit should read CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP/Getty Images)
CHRISTOF STACHE/Getty Images

Ander Herrera has reportedly decided against leaving Manchester United this summer after being approached by former club Athletic Bilbao.

According to El Correo's Javier Ortiz de Lazcano (h/t Naveen Ullal of Sport Witness), Athletic made contact with Herrera as they're looking to invest the €80 million (£71 million) they received from Chelsea for Kepa Arrizabalaga.

However, the midfielder does not want to leave Old Trafford for his old club this summer, and it's also said manager Jose Mourinho will be reluctant to part with him now that the deadline for bringing in a replacement has passed.

Herrera looks set to play a back-up role behind Paul Pogba, Fred and Nemanja Matic at Old Trafford this season, but he's still an important player for United.

The midfielder provides energy and intensity in the centre, and he's capable of producing some outstanding all-action performances:

He specialises in saving his best for United's biggest games, and he was named man of the match in the UEFA Europa League final in 2017.

Football writer Liam Canning is a keen admirer of the Spaniard:

What further endears him to United supporters is his unwavering winning mentality:

It's an attitude that perhaps not enough of his team-mates have shown at Old Trafford since the days of Sir Alex Ferguson. 

He's not afraid to resort to the dark arts to give the team an edge, either, which makes him a nightmare for opponents to play against.

While Fred's arrival may see him start fewer games this season, he still has an important role to play for United.

Related

    Mourinho's Squad IS Strong Enough

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    Mourinho's Squad IS Strong Enough

    The Independent
    via The Independent

    Man Utd 'Turned Down' $19M Maguire in 2017

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    Man Utd 'Turned Down' $19M Maguire in 2017

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report

    Why Morata, Ozil, and Pogba Are Better Than You Think

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    Why Morata, Ozil, and Pogba Are Better Than You Think

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer

    Klopp: Fabinho Doubtful for Liverpool Opener

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Klopp: Fabinho Doubtful for Liverpool Opener

    via liverpoolecho