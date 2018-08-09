Wake Forest Assistant Jamill Jones Charged with Assaulting Tourist in New York

Lance King/Getty Images

Jamill Jones, an assistant basketball coach at Wake Forest, has been charged in an attack on a tourist in New York.

Per Larry Celona of the New York Post, Jones was charged with assault after allegedly punching a Florida resident who was visiting Long Island City on Sunday.

Law enforcement sources told Celona that Sabor Szabo was "apparently drunk and banging on cars" in the early morning hours. Szabo's family members told Celona he was looking for a ride he had called, and a source said Szabo punched a local resident as well.

Jones' vehicle was one that Szabo was reportedly banging on when the Wake Forest assistant allegedly punched him in the face. Szabo hit his head on the ground after falling off the vehicle and later died as a result of his injuries.

Celona added the charges against Jones could be upgraded, pending the results of the medical examiner's report determining Szabo's cause of death.

Jones has been part of Wake Forest head coach Danny Manning's staff since May 2017.