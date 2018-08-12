The 1 UDFA Turning Heads in Every NFL Team's Training Camp

0 of 32

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

It's not about how you get to the NFL; it's about what you do once you get there.

Now that the 2018 preseason is underway and we've gotten our first real looks at some rookies, there'll be plenty of buzz surrounding many of the early picks. However, it's not only the first- and second-round guys who'll become stars.

Players such as Saquon Barkley and Josh Rosen are already well-known, but some guys who didn't even have their names called in the draft will emerge as difference-makers as early as this season.

We're here to take a look at some of the players who could fall into this category. We'll examine one undrafted free agent from each franchise who has stood out in training camp and the 2018 value he could provide.