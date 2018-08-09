PGA Championship 2018 Leaderboard: Latest Scores and Standings from Thursday

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

The 2018 PGA Championship kicked off on Thursday, marking the 100th edition of the iconic tournament.

Played at the Bellerive Country Club in Missouri, it is the last major of the season and also marks the last time it is played in August. Starting next year, the tournament will shift to May, becoming the second of the four majors.

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Rickie Fowler was among the early standouts on Thursday, as he played a clean front nine on his way to a share of the lead.

The 29-year-old impressed with his approach play, finding four birdies on the front nine. He continued those efforts on the back nine but also bogeyed the 16th.

Here's a look at some of his great work:

Fowler has been on the verge of winning his first major for some time, with second-place finishes in the Open, Masters and U.S. Open and a third-place finish at the PGA Championship.

He's without a win on the PGA Tour this year but finished just one shot behind Patrick Reed at the Masters, so the form is certainly there. His putting was far from perfect on Thursday, and if he can clean up that part of his game, he should be in a great position, per Golf Channel's Brandel Chamblee:

Jason Day had similar struggles with his putter early, but he found the fairways to position himself not too far behind Fowler.

Two birdies and a bogey on the front nine were followed by a number of par shots on the back nine before his third birdie of the day:

Like Fowler, Day could greatly help himself on Friday if his putter gets hot. His work from the tee and his approaches were phenomenal―if his short game comes along, he could quickly become the favourite for the title.

Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm and Justin Rose were among the later starters, starting their round at 1:37 p.m. local time (2:37 p.m. ET/7:37 p.m. BST).