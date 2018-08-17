Each MLB Team's Worst Bang-for-Your-Buck Superstar

0 of 30

Gail Burton/Associated Press

If Major League Baseball existed in a perfect world, there would be a 1-to-1 relationship between teams' highest-paid and best players.

Alas, MLB exists in the same imperfect world as the rest of us.

With the 2018 season just about at the quarter pole, we're going to look at which stars are providing the most disappointing returns on big salaries. This involves players who are making at least $5 million and/or accounting for at least 5 percent of their teams' payrolls, according to Spotrac.

From there, it's about finding the largest differences between players' payroll percentages and their percentages of their teams' total wins above replacement (via Baseball Reference, as of August 14). Go here for full results.

We're ignoring dead money (Yasmany Tomas and Hanley Ramirez) and players who've been inactive the entire season (David Wright, Jacoby Ellsbury and Troy Tulowitzki). Also, not every player discussed ahead is having a bad year. Some are good (even great) players who just aren't living up to impossible standards set by their salaries.