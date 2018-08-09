17-Year-Old Girl Arrested in Connection with Scott Frost Home Burglary

Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

A 17-year-old girl was arrested by Lincoln police after she was found with an Oregon Ducks shoe believed to have been burglarized from the home of Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost in late July, according to the Lincoln Journal Star.

Per that report, "About $50,000 worth of shoes, football helmets and artwork was taken in the July 29 burglary. Frost initially believed 14 championship rings were taken but those were later found. No one was home at the time."

Officer Angela Sands noted that many of the stolen shoes have been put on sale online, though she added that some of those sales were hoaxes. Sands also noted that some artwork, helmets and shoes remain missing, per the Associated Press.

Finally, Sands said that more arrests are possible in the ongoing investigation, according to