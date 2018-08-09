17-Year-Old Girl Arrested in Connection with Scott Frost Home Burglary

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 9, 2018

LINCOLN, NE - APRIL 21: Head Coach Scott Frost of the Nebraska Cornhuskers watches action during the Spring game at Memorial Stadium on April 21, 2018 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)
Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

A 17-year-old girl was arrested by Lincoln police after she was found with an Oregon Ducks shoe believed to have been burglarized from the home of Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost in late July, according to the Lincoln Journal Star.

Per that report, "About $50,000 worth of shoes, football helmets and artwork was taken in the July 29 burglary. Frost initially believed 14 championship rings were taken but those were later found. No one was home at the time."

Officer Angela Sands noted that many of the stolen shoes have been put on sale online, though she added that some of those sales were hoaxes. Sands also noted that some artwork, helmets and shoes remain missing, per the Associated Press

Finally, Sands said that more arrests are possible in the ongoing investigation, according to Michael O'Connor of the World-Herald.

After the July 29 incident, police said they believed the burglar or burglars gained access to Frost's home through an unlocked door. His home has been undergoing renovations.  

Related

    Report: FSU, LSU Agree to Neutral Site Series

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Report: FSU, LSU Agree to Neutral Site Series

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Anonymous Coaches Dish on 20 of the Top Teams

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Anonymous Coaches Dish on 20 of the Top Teams

    SI.com
    via SI.com

    Undefeated Odds for Each Top CFB Team

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Undefeated Odds for Each Top CFB Team

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report

    LSU Suspends LB After Arrest for Being Getaway Driver

    College Football logo
    College Football

    LSU Suspends LB After Arrest for Being Getaway Driver

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report