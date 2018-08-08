MLB Umpire Pulls Giant Bug from His Ear During Yankees vs. White Sox

Jason O. Watson/Getty Images

One thing Major League Baseball won't have to worry about if it ever moves to technology determining balls and strikes instead of human umpires—said humans grossing out everyone watching on television.

During Wednesday's game between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, umpire Bruce Dreckman pulled a live bug out of his ear.

YES Network shared the rather uncomfortable scene:

Umpires would probably normally love ear plugs to block out managers and players arguing their calls, but Dreckman surely won't be recommending bugs to do the trick in the near future.