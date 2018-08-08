USC LB Porter Gustin Reportedly to Undergo Surgery for Knee Injury

Ralph Freso/Associated Press

USC could start the 2018 season without star linebacker Porter Gustin because of a knee injury.

Per Joey Kaufman of the Orange County Register, Gustin tore the meniscus in his left knee and is scheduled to undergo surgery Thursday.

Adam Maya of Rivals.com reported Gustin is expected to miss four to six weeks after surgery.

"He was not in a lot of pain," USC head coach Clay Helton told reporters after the team's practice Tuesday. "It felt funny to him."

Gustin was injured on a non-contact play during practice and had a "minimal limp" while using a brace to walk around campus.

USC, which is ranked No. 15 in the preseason Amway Coaches Poll, will open the 2018 campaign Sept. 1 against UNLV at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Now entering his senior season with the Trojans, Gustin was limited to four games in 2017 by ongoing problems after having surgery to repair a fractured big toe. He led the team with 13 tackles for loss and ranked second with 5.5 sacks during the 2016 season.