Most Overrated MLB Teams Entering Heat of Pennant Races

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

What makes an MLB contender overrated? It's a tricky question and inevitably involves a degree of subjectivity.

That said, as we enter the heat of the pennant races, we can survey the baseball landscape and identify ostensible postseason hopefuls with potentially fatal flaws that could prevent them from making deep runs or, in some cases, qualifying for the playoffs altogether.

Injuries to essential players, a key deficiency, a ho-hum run differential—all those factors and more might bump a seeming contender to also-ran status.

Here are five squads whose presumed October aspirations are at least partly in question.