Updated Post-Deadline 2018 MLB Postseason Predictions

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

AL East Winner: Boston Red Sox

The New York Yankees' deadline haul of Zach Britton, J.A. Happ and Lance Lynn beats the Boston Red Sox's haul of Nathan Eovaldi and Ian Kinsler.

All the same, Boston is ticketed for its third straight AL East title.

The Red Sox own MLB's best record (76-34) by a comfortable margin. And while they've developed some injury concerns—Chris Sale's inflamed shoulder, especially—they still mostly resemble the well-rounded juggernaut they've been all season.

For their part, the Yankees sorely miss Aaron Judge (wrist) and Gary Sanchez (groin). They're also having trouble with their starting rotation, which has a 5.25 ERA over the last 30 days.

Although they won't run away from their bitter rivals, the Red Sox should hold on to their AL East lead.

AL Central Winner: Cleveland Indians

The Cleveland Indians have had a disappointing season, but two things are working in their favor.

One is they have no natural predators within the AL Central. The Minnesota Twins were the only team that stood a chance of taking the Indians down, but they started slowly and traded off many of their best players (Brian Dozier, Eduardo Escobar) ahead of the deadline.

Meanwhile, Cleveland is better than it has been all season. The team's bullpen got a massive upgrade via the Brad Hand and Adam Cimber trade. Likewise, its outfield got a solid upgrade in the Leonys Martin swap.

Just like that, they avoided the possibility of a total collapse.

AL West Winner: Houston Astros

The Houston Astros hit a wall in July, and they're still waiting on Jose Altuve (knee) and Carlos Correa (back) to come off the disabled list. The Seattle Mariners and Oakland Athletics couldn't ask for a better opening.

However, the Astros will get hot again.

Altuve and Correa will be back, after all, and they'll join a deeper team than the one they left. The Martin Maldonado trade gave the Astros catching depth. The Ryan Pressly swap boosted their bullpen. Although it's a public relations nightmare, the Roberto Osuna trade should also help Houston's pen.

There's also a question of how much upside the Mariners and A's have left. Both clubs have notable weaknesses in their rotations, which could come back to bite them in the dog days.

AL Wild Card No. 1: New York Yankees

Even if the Yankees fail to catch the Red Sox in the AL East race, they'll fall back on the AL's top wild-card spot.

They hold a comfortable lead for the No. 1 wild card, and they got what they need to keep that up. Their starting pitching may limit the height of their ceiling, but their overpowering bullpen and home run-happy offense will ensure their floor stays high.

AL Wild Card No. 2: Oakland Athletics

The A's only have a one game lead on the Mariners for the AL's second wild-card spot. Go back to June 16, however, and one of these teams is trending better than the other:

Mariners: 18-21

18-21 Athletics: 30-10

The best reason to doubt the A's has to do with their rotation, which is short on reliability outside staff ace Sean Manaea.

But the Mariners rotation is no great shakes, either, and their lineup and bullpen aren't clicking as well as Oakland's. To make matters worse, the Mariners are set to play a brutal schedule between August 9 and September 2. Out of 22 games, they'll play 16 on the road and 20 against contenders.

The A's should finish off their rousing comeback.