PGA Championship 2018: Tee Times, TV Schedule, Live Stream, Predictions

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Golf's final major of 2018 gets underway at the Bellerive Country Club in St Louis, Missouri, on Thursday as the world's best players contest the 100th edition of the PGA Championship.

Justin Thomas will be looking to successfully defend his title and heads into the tournament in great form after winning the WGC-Bridgestone at Firestone in Akron, Ohio.

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson also enjoyed a strong tournament at Firestone and should be among the contenders.

There are some pretty tasty threesome to watch out for the opening day. Thomas, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy will be the group to watch, while the winners of this season's three majors, Patrick Reed, Brooks Koepka and Francesco Molinari have also been drawn together.

TV Schedule and Live Stream Information (all times ET):

Thursday and Friday, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., TNT.

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.,TNT; 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., CBS.

Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., TNT; 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., CBS.

In the UK the tournament will not be shown on television. However, it can be live-streamed on the Eleven Sports website. The PGA Championship website will also provide a live stream of all the action.

Tee Times – Day One

All Times ET

7:50 a.m.: Michael Block, Eddie Pepperell, Ryan Fox

7:55 a.m.*: Jamie Lovemark, Rich Berberian Jr., Shugo Imahira

8:01 a.m.: Austin Cook, Craig Hocknull, Alexander Bjork

8:06 a.m.*: Brandt Snedeker, Sean McCarty, Haotong Li

8:12 a.m.: Yusaku Miyazoto, Bob Sowards, Scott Brown

8:17 a.m.*: Jim Furyk, Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele

8:23 a.m.: Rafa Cabrera Bello, Thomas Bjorn, James Hahn

8:28 a.m.*: Davis Love III, Martin Kaymer, Rich Beem

8:34 a.m.: Billy Horschel, Byeong Hun An, Shane Lowry

8:39 a.m.*: Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama, Ian Poulter

8:45 a.m.: Brian Harman, Yuta Ikeda, Adam Hadwin

8:50 a.m.*: Henrik Stenson, Danny Willett, Pat Perez

8:56 a.m.: Padraig Harrington, Jimmy Walker, Vijay Singh

9:01 a.m.:* Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Keegan Bradley

9:07 a.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Andy Sullivan, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

9:12 a.m.*: Shubhankar Sharma, Jordan Smith, Scott Piercy

9:18 a.m.: Ryan Armour, Cameron Smith, Peter Uihlein

9:23 a.m.*: Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy

9:29 a.m.: Paul Dunne, J.B. Holmes, Dylan Fritteli

9:34 a.m.*: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Webb Simpson, Jhonattan Vegas

9:40 a.m.: Charles Howell III, Jason Schmuhl, Brian Gay

9:45 a.m.*: Stewart Cink, Branden Grace, Ryan Moore

9:51 a.m.: David Muttitt, Ollie Schniederjans, Troy Merritt

9:56 a.m.*: Ross Fisher, Alexander Levy, Patton Kizzire

10:02 a.m.: Shawn Warren, Mikko Korhonen, J.J. Spaun

10:07 a.m.*: Julian Suri, Sungjae Im, Craig Bowden

1:15 p.m.*: Danny Balin, Chesson Hadley, Russell Henley

1:20 p.m.: Johan Kok, Brandon Stone, Whee Kim

1:26 p.m.*: Marty Jertson, Luke List, Kevin Chappell

1:31 p.m.: Matt Wallace, Matt Dobyns, Beau Hossler

1:37 p.m.*: Jaysen Hansen, Nick Watney, Kyle Stanley

1:42 p.m.: Chris Wood, Alex Noren, Matt Kuchar

1:48 p.m.*: Ted Potter Jr., Emiliano Grillo, Jorge Campillo

1:53 p.m.: Dustin Johnson, Bubba Watson, Adam Scott

1:59 p.m.*: Ryan Vermeer, Paul Broadhurst, John Daly

2:04 p.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Satoshi Kodaira, Marc Leishman

2:10 p.m.*: Si Woo Kim, Brice Garrett, Tyrrell Hatton

2:15 p.m.: Patrick Reed, Brooks Koepka, Francesco Molinari

2:21 p.m.*: Y.E. Yang, Jason Dufner, Shaun Micheel

2:26 p.m.: Gary Woodland, Sergio Garcia, Kevin Kisner

2:32 p.m.*: Thorbjorn Olesen, Charl Schwartzel, Patrick Cantlay

2:37 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose

2:43 p.m.*: Brendan Steele, Adrian Otaegui, Kevin Na

2:48 p.m.: Aaron Wise, Paul Casey, Zach Johnson

2:54 p.m.*: Chez Reavie, Charley Hoffman, Russell Knox

2:59 p.m.: Louis Oosthuizen, Thomas Pieters, Bill Haas

3:05 p.m.*: Zach J. Johnson, Michael Kim, Seungsu Han

3:10 p.m.: Jason Kokrak, Joaquin Niemann, Daniel Berger

3:16 p.m.*: Brian Smock, Anirban Lahiri, Mike Lorenzo-Vera

3:21 p.m.: Omar Uresti, Justin Harding, Andrew Landry

3:27 p.m.*: Ben Kern, Chris Kirk, Ryuko Tokimatsu

3:32 p.m.: Matthew Borchert, Chris Stroud, Andrew Putnam

*Starts round on 10th hole

Predictions

Thomas is the man to beat at Bellerive, as he brings huge momentum into the tournament. The 25-year-old coasted to a four-shot win last time out, and his game looks in peak condition.

He's already won three titles this year and will not lack for confidence as he aims to lift the second major title of his career.

ESPN's Kevin Van Valkenburg noted his strengths:

The field will need to be wary of Thomas, although he will also know the PGA Championship can be unpredictable. The winner often comes out of nowhere, but if it comes down to form then Thomas is in great shape.

McIlroy is one of the many big names who has previously won this title, and there's a feeling he's long overdue another major.

The Northern Irishman has now gone four years without enjoying success in one of golf's biggest tournaments, since his last victory at the 2014 PGA Championship.

McIlroy finished two shots behind Francesco Molinari at the 2018 British Open and will hope he can rediscover his winning touch at Bellerive.

He has explained how this tournament suits him:

McIlroy will need to step it up if he is to end a frustrating spell and finally capture his fifth major, but he could be a real contender at this year's tournament.

Of course all eyes will be on Tiger Woods once again as he continues his comeback and makes his first appearance at this tournament in three years.

The American's preparations have been disrupted by bad weather in Missouri. He has also said he "spent a few times in the ice bath just trying to get some inflammation down," per the Guardian's Ewan Murray.

Victory at the tournament would give Woods an automatic place in the American Ryder Cup team, but it looks a long shot as he's yet to win since returning from back surgery.

The 42-year-old has enjoyed a pretty strong campaign since returning to the sport which has thrilled fans around the world.

However, his display at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, where he struggled and ended up tied for 31st, did not inspire confidence he can win his first major since lifting the 2008 U.S. Open.