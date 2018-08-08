Nate Diaz on Dustin Poirier Fight at UFC 230: 'I Don't Want to Fight Anybody'

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

Nate Diaz isn't ready to fully commit to his scheduled lightweight bout with Dustin Poirier at UFC 230 in November.

In an interview with TMZ Sports on Tuesday, Diaz said "time will tell" when asked if he and Poirier will lock horns at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Also, when Diaz was asked if there is any specific fighter he wants face, he said, "I don't want to fight anybody."

On Aug. 3, Diaz appeared at a UFC 25th anniversary press conference, but he arrived late and left early after it was announced that Conor McGregor will face Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229, per MMA Weekly.

Later that day, he tweeted, "I'm not fighting on that show f--k the UFC."

Diaz followed up Tuesday, tweeting, "I can't commit when they actin like s--t."

According to TMZ Sports, Diaz said last week he'll only fight Poirier if he "feels like it." He added that he has been ineligible to fight because of a dispute with the UFC. (He was sued by The Ballengee Group for allegedly not paying them their cut for negotiating a fight against McGregor at UFC 202.)

The 33-year-old Diaz has not fought since losing to McGregor by majority decision at UFC 202 in August 2016. All told, he is 19-11 as a professional, with one of those wins coming by way of submission over McGregor at UFC 196.

Poirier owns a 24-5 record with one no contest. He most recently fought in July, beating Eddie Alvarez at UFC on Fox: Alvarez vs. Poirier 2.