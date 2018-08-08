Rio Ferdinand Predicts 'Horrendous' Manchester City, Liverpool EPL Top Two

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand believes his former side will finish behind a top two of Manchester City and Liverpool in the Premier League this season, a scenario he believes will be "horrendous" for the Red Devils.

He told the Mirror's Mike Walters that City "look stronger than ever," and the Reds have improved with the signings of Alisson, Naby Keita, Xherdan Shaqiri and Fabinho.

"I'm a United fan, and I want to see them win the title, but I fear it's going to be very difficult for that to happen this season," he said. "I can't see past City and Liverpool as the top two—and to say that about the two clubs who wouldn’t be top of any United fan's Christmas card list is horrendous."

