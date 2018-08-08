Rogers Cup 2018: Novak Djokovic Wins, Nick Kyrgios Upset

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Tuesday was mostly a quiet day at the 2018 Toronto Masters, with a large majority of favorites getting the job done.

Sixth-seeded woman Caroline Garcia overcame losing the first set against Magdalena Rybarikova to advance, while fifth-seeded Grigor Dimitrov did the same on the men's side.

Ninth-seeded Novak Djokovic had a much easier time in his 6-3, 7-6 (3) win over Mirza Basic. Djokovic said he's looking for the tournament to help him build consistency.

"(I need) the consistency of playing on a high level match after match, I haven't had that postsurgery for several months," Djokovic said, per Agence France-Presse. "I was struggling to play two or three matches in a row consistently well. So that has changed and obviously feels good."

The most notable upset on the men's side—if you can call it that—is Stan Wawrinka's three-set win over 16th-seed Nick Kyrgios. Wawrinka dropped the first set 1-6 before coming back with consecutive 7-5 games to advance.

Kyrgios was the only seeded player to lose.

On the women's side, Johanna Konta scored the biggest upset of the day on either side of the bracket, with her 6-7 (6), 6-1, 6-2 win over 11th-seeded Jelena Ostapenko.

"[Ostapenko] has such a big game, so many big shots, sometimes you are a spectator out there," Konta told reporters after the match. "When I had the opportunity to do the most I could, stay strong, I think I built up enough momentum. That's why I was able to, yeah, keep pushing through in the second and third."

Ostapenko lost the match in part thanks to her 54 unforced errors.

"I think obviously because of that back and forth in that first set, after that I think what I did well was I settled down quite well," Konta said. "I played myself into the match and tried to be as tough as possible."

No. 16 seed Naomi Osaka was also ousted at the hands of Carla Suarez Navarro in a 7-6 (2), 6-2 romp.

Tuesday Results

Men

(5) Grigor Dimitrov def. Fernando Verdasco; 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (5)

(9) Novak Djokovic def. Mirza Basic; 6-3, 7-6 (3)

(14) Fabio Fognini def. Steve Johnson; 6-4, 6-4

Stanislas Wawrinka def. (16) Nick Kyrgios; 1-6, 7-5, 7-5



Women



(6) Caroline Garcia def. Magdalena Rybarikova; 4-6, 6-1, 6-3

(8) Petra Kvitova def. Anett Kontaveit; 6-3, 6-4

(10) Julia Goerges def. Lucie Safarova; 2-6, 6-4, 6-3

Johanna Konta def. (11) Jelena Ostapenko; 6-7 (6), 6-1, 6-2

(12) Daria Kasatkina def. Maria Sakkari; 6-4, 4-6, 6-1

(15) Ashleigh Barty def. Irina-Camelia Begu; 6-3, 1-6, 7-5

Carla Suarez Navarro def. (16) Naomi Osaka; 7-6 (2), 6-2

Full schedule and results available at the Rogers Cup website.