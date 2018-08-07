The Essential: This Week's Sneaker Release Calendar

The Essential: This Week's Sneaker Release CalendarAugust 7, 2018
B/R Kicks has you covered for everything you need to know about this week’s sneaker release.
This week Nike is dropping some heat, highlighted by Uncle Drew's Kyrie 4 "Cereal Pack" and Travis Scott's Nike AF1. Additionally, Adidas Basketball is rolling out its Crazy BYW X in an all-new colorway, and Under Armour plans to hop back in the mix with another Curry 5 colorway.
Wanna know more? Click through for the best of the week of August 7
Parley x Adidas Ultra Boost
Release: Thursday, August 9
Where: adidas.com, select retailers
Price: $180
Travis Scott x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Sail"
Release: Friday, August 10
Where: Nike SNKRS, select retailers
Price: $150
Under Armour Curry 5 "Black/White"
Release: Friday, August 10
Where: underarmour.com, select retailers
Price: $130
Adidas Crazy BYW X
Release: Saturday, August 11
Where: adidas.com, select retailers
Price: $200
Nike Kyrie 4 "Lucky Charms"
Release: Saturday, August 11 at 10am
Where: Nike SNKRS, select retailers
Price: $120
Nike Kyrie 4 "Cinnamon Toast Crunch"
Release: Saturday, August 11 at 10am
Where: Nike SNKRS, select retailers
Price: $120
Nike Kyrie 4 "Kix"
Release: Saturday, August 11 at 10am
Where: Nike SNKRS, select retailers
Price: $120
Air Jordan 12 'Graduation'
Release: Saturday, August 11 at 10am
Where: Nike SNKRS, select retailers
Price: $190
Jordan Legacy 312 Pack
Release: Saturday, August 11 at 10am
Where: Nike SNKRS, select retailers
Price: $160