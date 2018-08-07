The Essential: This Week's Sneaker Release Calendar

    Nike

    B/R Kicks has you covered for everything you need to know about this week’s sneaker release.

    This week Nike is dropping some heat, highlighted by Uncle Drew's Kyrie 4 "Cereal Pack" and Travis Scott's Nike AF1. Additionally, Adidas Basketball is rolling out its Crazy BYW X in an all-new colorway, and Under Armour plans to hop back in the mix with another Curry 5 colorway.

    Wanna know more? Click through for the best of the week of August 7

Parley x Adidas Ultra Boost

    Adidas

    Release: Thursday, August 9

    Where: adidas.com, select retailers

    Price: $180

Travis Scott x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Sail"

    Nike

    Release: Friday, August 10

    Where: Nike SNKRS, select retailers

    Price: $150

Under Armour Curry 5 "Black/White"

    Under Armour

    Release: Friday, August 10

    Where: underarmour.com, select retailers 

    Price: $130

Adidas Crazy BYW X

    Adidas

    Release: Saturday, August 11

    Where: adidas.com, select retailers

    Price: $200

Nike Kyrie 4 "Lucky Charms"

    Nike

    Release: Saturday, August 11 at 10am

    Where: Nike SNKRS, select retailers

    Price: $120

Nike Kyrie 4 "Cinnamon Toast Crunch"

    Nike

    Release: Saturday, August 11 at 10am

    Where: Nike SNKRS, select retailers

    Price: $120

Nike Kyrie 4 "Kix"

    Nike

    Release: Saturday, August 11 at 10am

    Where: Nike SNKRS, select retailers

    Price: $120

Air Jordan 12 'Graduation'

    Nike

    Release: Saturday, August 11 at 10am

    Where: Nike SNKRS, select retailers

    Price: $190

Jordan Legacy 312 Pack

    Nike

    Release: Saturday, August 11 at 10am

    Where: Nike SNKRS, select retailers

    Price: $160