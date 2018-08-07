Simms & Lefkoe: Simms Reviews Lamar Jackson, Giants Lowball OBJ, Brees Interview

Simms & Lefkoe: Simms Reviews Lamar Jackson, Giants Lowball OBJ, Brees InterviewAugust 7, 2018
Bleacher Report
It's the Tuesday edition of The Simms & Lefkoe Podcast!
On this episode of the show, Simms reviews Lamar Jackson's first preseason game, the Giants lowball Odell Beckham with a contract offer, Fendrick interviews Drew Brees, and much more!
Warning: Contains NSFW language.
