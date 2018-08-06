Serena Williams Discusses Postpartum Emotions in Instagram Post

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Two days after withdrawing from the Rogers Cup for personal reasons, Serena Williams opened up about her attempts to balance her career with motherhood following the birth of her daughter last September.

"I read several articles that said postpartum emotions can last up to three years if not dealt with," Williams wrote. "I like communication best. Talking things through with my mom, my sisters, my friends let me know that my feelings are totally normal. It's totally normal to feel like I'm not doing enough for my baby."

Williams made her singles return at the BNP Paribas Open in March. She has since appeared in five WTA events, most recently losing to Johanna Konta in the opening round of the Silicon Valley Classic.

The 36-year-old reached the final of Wimbledon in July, where she fell to Angelique Kerber in straight sets.