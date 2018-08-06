Serena Williams Discusses Postpartum Emotions in Instagram Post

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 6, 2018

US player Serena Williams reacts while playing Germany's Angelique Kerber during their women's singles final match on the twelfth day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 14, 2018. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo credit should read GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images)
GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Two days after withdrawing from the Rogers Cup for personal reasons, Serena Williams opened up about her attempts to balance her career with motherhood following the birth of her daughter last September. 

"I read several articles that said postpartum emotions can last up to three years if not dealt with," Williams wrote. "I like communication best. Talking things through with my mom, my sisters, my friends let me know that my feelings are totally normal. It's totally normal to feel like I'm not doing enough for my baby."

Williams made her singles return at the BNP Paribas Open in March. She has since appeared in five WTA events, most recently losing to Johanna Konta in the opening round of the Silicon Valley Classic.

The 36-year-old reached the final of Wimbledon in July, where she fell to Angelique Kerber in straight sets.

Related

    Serena Withdraws from Rogers Cup, Venus Wins on Monday

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Serena Withdraws from Rogers Cup, Venus Wins on Monday

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Did You Ever Wish Tennis Were Faster And Louder?

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Did You Ever Wish Tennis Were Faster And Louder?

    Dan McQuade
    via Deadspin

    Federer is chasing Grand Slams with Rogers Cup withdrawal

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Federer is chasing Grand Slams with Rogers Cup withdrawal

    SBNation.com
    via SBNation.com

    Washington Open: Alexander Zverev and Svetlana Kuznetsova win finals

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Washington Open: Alexander Zverev and Svetlana Kuznetsova win finals

    BBC Sport
    via BBC Sport