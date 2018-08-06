Report: Aaron Donald to Continue Rams Holdout, Will Be '19 Restricted Free Agent

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistAugust 6, 2018

GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 03: Defensive end Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams reacts after a tackle against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of the NFL game at the University of Phoenix Stadium on December 3, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. The Rams defeated the Cardinals 32-16. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald reportedly "has no plans to rejoin the team" in the near future as he continues his contract holdout.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the news, noting Donald's determination not to rejoin the team is unchanged by the fact he "would have to report to Rams' camp by Tuesday to make sure this counts as an accrued season and he wouldn't be a restricted free agent next offseason."

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

