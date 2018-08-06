Report: Aaron Donald to Continue Rams Holdout, Will Be '19 Restricted Free Agent

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald reportedly "has no plans to rejoin the team" in the near future as he continues his contract holdout.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the news, noting Donald's determination not to rejoin the team is unchanged by the fact he "would have to report to Rams' camp by Tuesday to make sure this counts as an accrued season and he wouldn't be a restricted free agent next offseason."

