Brandin Cooks Signs 5-Year Contract Extension with Rams

The Los Angeles Rams have apparently brought Brandin Cooks in for the long haul, announcing a five-year extension for the receiver Tuesday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Cooks was acquired in a trade with the New England Patriots in early April, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Rams gave up a first-round pick and a sixth-rounder in exchange for the receiver and a fourth-round selection.

It was the second time in two years that the 24-year-old was traded after moving from the Saints to the Patriots last offseason.

Cooks has proved to be an impact player on the field. The 2014 first-round pick has topped 1,000 receiving yards with at least seven touchdowns in each of the last three years.

He finished 2017 averaging a career-high 16.6 yards per catch, which ranked seventh in the league.

However, his contract became a question mark heading into his fifth year, with the team option giving him a salary of more than $8 million in 2018, per Spotrac. This was set to be the final year of his rookie deal before hitting free agency.

Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk also noted the potential financial problems for the Rams:

Still, Los Angeles felt it necessary to extend Cooks and keep him as part of the future.

"Brandin Cooks has shown himself to be a class act on and off the field since the first day he joined our team," Rams head coach Sean McVay said Tuesday. "He's a proven professional in this league and signing him to a long-term contract was always our goal. We’re excited to keep Brandin in a Rams uniform through 2023."

The young team is now loaded offensively with a young quarterback in Jared Goff, an elite running back in Todd Gurley and an impact wideout in Cooks, all playing for one of the best offensive minds in the NFL in head coach Sean McVay.