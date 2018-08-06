Jarvis Landry: Odell Beckham Jr. 'Definitely' Open to Joining Browns

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Jarvis Landry told reporters Monday he believes his friend and former college teammate Odell Beckham Jr. "definitely would be" up for a trade to the Cleveland Browns if it was put on the table.

"If things like that are able to happen and the team can make it happen, then why not?" Landry said, according to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot. He definitely would be (up for it). He would be."

Landry added that he's been in contact with Beckham, who is in the midst of contract negotiations with the New York Giants.

"We've had talks, but at the end of the day, I want him to be happy," he said. "I want him to get what he deserves and you can't put nothing on that regardless of where it's at."

On Saturday, Beckham told reporters he was "confident" a new deal would get ironed out.

However, ESPN's Josina Anderson reported Monday that Beckham's agent, Zeke Sandhu, left Giants training camp after the two sides "could not agree on Beckham’s true market value." According to Anderson, the Giants "are currently valuing Odell Beckham at a total average per year below Sammy Watkins."

Watkins, who has 121 fewer catches and 13 fewer touchdowns than Beckham since they debuted in 2014, signed a three-year, $48 million deal with the Kansas City Chiefs that averages $16 million annually.

Despite that hangup, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Beckham and the Giants "are encouraged a deal could be done before the season."

If a deal is not reached, Beckham will be eligible for the franchise tag when the 2019 offseason begins.