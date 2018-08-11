The Biggest Looming Decision for Every NFL Team

27 of 32

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers opted to move Sean Davis to free safety following Mike Mitchell's departure, signed Morgan Burnett in March and drafted Terrell Edmunds in the first round. Defensive coordinator Keith Butler must also figure out how to compensate for losing Ryan Shazier's coverage skills at linebacker.

Edmunds took snaps at linebacker during rookie minicamp, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, which prompted speculation about a position shift in sub-packages. The Virginia Tech product lined up in various spots at the collegiate level. Secondly, he stands at 6'1", 217 pounds and has coverage ability on passing downs, logging six interceptions over the past two seasons.

At the moment, Edmunds' role isn't defined. He took first-team reps at strong safety while Morgan Burnett missed practices with a hamstring injury, per Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

"Edmunds has spent the first five days at Saint Vincent College lining predominantly at strong safety with the first-team defense while veteran Morgan Burnett recovers from a hamstring injury," he wrote.

The Steelers have practiced in a 2-2-7 alignment, dubbed as the dollar package, featuring two defensive linemen, two linebackers and seven defensive backs.

Butler emphasized the need to show different looks, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Ray Fittipaldo: "We'll have to be versatile. With the people we play, we have to defend and stop stuff they do well. Sometimes, they'll have more wide receivers on the field. Well, we have to get more defensive backs on the field. We have to be able to do that."

The Steelers could utilize a big nickel package with three safeties on the field, which puts Edmunds in line for a decent role in the secondary. Regardless of his position, the rookie should see a fair amount of action in the 2018 season.