Big-Money MLB Players Who Could Be 2018 Waiver Trade Steals

0 of 7

Greg Fiume/Getty Images

With July 31 in the past, it may seem like the time for blockbuster trades in Major League Baseball is over.

Not true.

The waiver trade season has arrived, and the Adrian Gonzalez, Justin Upton and Justin Verlander trades in recent years are proof that even big-money stars can find fresh life after joining new teams in August.

Here, we'll look at seven stars—three rentals and four controllable guys—who might follow in those footsteps throughout the rest of 2018 and possibly beyond.

All seven of these players are making at least $18 million this year, and they each stand a chance of being moved by their current teams before the August 31 deadline to add postseason-eligible players.