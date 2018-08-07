Big-Money MLB Players Who Could Be 2018 Waiver Trade Steals

Big-Money MLB Players Who Could Be 2018 Waiver Trade StealsAugust 7, 2018
With July 31 in the past, it may seem like the time for blockbuster trades in Major League Baseball is over.
Not true.
The waiver trade season has arrived, and the Adrian Gonzalez, Justin Upton and Justin Verlander trades in recent years are proof that even big-money stars can find fresh life after joining new teams in August.
Here, we'll look at seven stars—three rentals and four controllable guys—who might follow in those footsteps throughout the rest of 2018 and possibly beyond.
All seven of these players are making at least $18 million this year, and they each stand a chance of being moved by their current teams before the August 31 deadline to add postseason-eligible players.
Adrian Beltre, Texas Rangers
Salary: $18 million
Contract Ends: 2018
Although the Texas Rangers were unable to move Adrian Beltre before July 31, it may have only been because he didn't get a proper excuse to waive his no-trade rights.
"I didn't want to be a bench player, and it didn't work out," Beltre said, according to Stephen Hawkins of the Associated Press.
To be fair to the interested parties who only valued Beltre as a complementary piece, that's all he has looked like this year. He may be a future Hall of Famer, but he's 39 and has managed only a .720 OPS and 1.1 wins above replacement, according to Baseball Reference.
However, Beltre was still producing like a star just last year, and he continues to at least hold his own on defense. He's also had a habit of heating up whenever a pennant race is afoot—August and September are traditionally his best months.
Any contender who acquires him stands to benefit from those qualities. One of them might consider that worth the risk of trading for him or simply absorbing the remainder of his salary.
Bryce Harper, Washington Nationals
Salary: $21.63 million
Contract Ends: 2018
Just when it seemed like there was a real chance of the Washington Nationals trading Bryce Harper ahead of the non-waiver trade deadline, general manager Mike Rizzo snuffed it out.
"Bryce is not going anywhere. I believe in this team," Rizzo said, per Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post.
In light of Harper's disappointing numbers, it's doubtful that any contender valued the 2015 National League MVP as highly as Washington. And while they've been disappointing in their own right, the Nats are still technically contenders.
And yet, the Nationals were under .500 as recently as July 29. Their rough upcoming schedule could easily force them back under that mark.
If so, that could re-open their minds to the idea of dealing their prized 25-year-old. And since said 25-year-old has been looking more like himself with a 1.157 OPS since the All-Star break, contenders could be more than willing to match Washington's price tag this time around.
Josh Donaldson, Toronto Blue Jays
Salary: $23 million
Contract Ends: 2018
As for the other MVP from the 2015 season, Josh Donaldson's top priority right now is getting back on the field.
The 32-year-old hasn't played since May 28 because of left calf tightness. Even before that, he was struggling to live up to his usual standards with just a .757 OPS and 0.6 WAR.
It isn't all bad, though. Donaldson should be back at some point before August 31. If he lives up to his extraordinary August track record (1.003 OPS), he'll regain trade value in a hurry.
As it is, Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins told reporters that he had "a lot of discussions" about Donaldson ahead of the July 31 non-waiver deadline. Much of that interest still might exist, and it would only be heightened if he gets hot.
If Donaldson does end up on a new team, his next act may involve carrying it to the postseason and beyond.
Homer Bailey, Cincinnati Reds
Salary: $21 million
Contract Ends: 2019 (with 2020 mutual option)
James Shields, Jordan Zimmermann and Homer Bailey are the most notable high-priced pitchers who play on non-contenders. Of the three, Bailey is the one who might have the most left in the tank.
Granted, injuries have limited the 32-year-old to only 41 starts since 2015. He's also put up a not-so-good 6.32 ERA in those starts.
However, the Cincinnati Reds right-hander showed signs of life in his first two starts after coming off the disabled list with knee inflammation on July 24. Bailey averaged 94.3 mph on his fastball, and he permitted only four earned runs in 14.2 innings with 14 strikeouts and three walks. He flopped Monday against the New York Mets, but there was some bad luck involved.
"I finally feel like I have a lot of things behind me—whether it's injury, or getting back to feeling the way that I know I can pitch and the way I have in the past," Bailey said on July 31, per Mark Sheldon of MLB.com. "It's just confidence, knowing health is there every time I take the mound. I feel good."
As of now, teams likely won't rush to claim Bailey on waivers. But if the signs of life stay there, one may venture to take a chance.
Shin-Soo Choo, Texas Rangers
Salary: $20 million
Contract Ends: 2020
If the Rangers don't move Beltre, there's always Shin-Soo Choo.
The 36-year-old struggled to live up to his seven-year, $130 million contract between 2014 and 2017, but he's suddenly looking more like his vintage self in 2018. He's put up an .855 OPS and 20 home runs, punching his ticket to his first career All-Star Game in the process.
Nonetheless, the Rangers only got "a couple of nibbles" on Choo in the lead-up to July 31, according to Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com.
That isn't surprising. His recent struggles still stick out, and he's in his mid-30s with a lot of money still coming his way.
And yet, it may only take a prolonged offensive slump to convince one or more contenders to give Choo another look. At that point, the revival of his patience and power may start to look like strong excuses to reach for an impact hitter who could keep producing after 2018.
Eric Hosmer, San Diego Padres
Salary: $21 million
Contract Ends: 2025 (with 2022 opt-out)
This is an idea straight from the "Not Bloody Likely" file. But if the San Diego Padres are ever going to get out of Eric Hosmer's eight-year, $144 million contract, there may be no time like the present.
All the worst fears the Padres could have had upon signing Hosmer have come true. He's posted a pedestrian .711 OPS and 0.3 WAR. His power has tanked, and his defensive ratings still don't match his reputation.
The Padres aren't rich enough to be patient with Hosmer. The longer he takes to live up to his upside, the more likely it is that his deal will devolve into a team-wrecking albatross.
This doesn't mean that other teams must also view Hosmer's contract as a ticking time bomb, though. He's still only 28, and his deal would become a bargain if he's ever able to consistently repeat his star-caliber form of 2013, 2015 and 2017. That may be as simple as stamping out his frustrating ground-ball habit.
It's doubtful that any team will put in a claim for Hosmer. But after he clears waivers, contenders in need of a first baseman could do worse than reaching out to the Padres about him.
Joey Votto, Cincinnati Reds
Salary: $25 million
Contract Ends: 2023 (with 2024 option)
Joey Votto is only going anywhere if both he and the Reds want it.
For his part, the 34-year-old hasn't sounded willing to waive his no-trade clause in the past. For their part, the Reds are looking to push for contention in 2019. Since Votto is an all-time great hitter who's still playing at an All-Star level, it would make sense to keep him around.
However, the Reds could decide that it makes more sense to ditch his remaining contract and look to reallocate that money in other ways. To wit, they have a few up-and-coming stars (Jesse Winker, Nick Senzel, Hunter Greene) they need to worry about locking up.
Meanwhile, Votto may not be entirely close-minded to a trade out of Cincinnati. He expressed frustration with the pace of the Reds' rebuild this spring. Although things have turned a corner in that regard, the Reds still appear to be several years away from becoming a true power.
So, never say never. And if the Reds do make Votto available, contenders will have a chance to add...well, an all-time great hitter who's still playing at an All-Star level.
Stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs.