Who's Winning the Biggest NFL Training Camp Battles?

0 of 8

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Forget depth charts. They mean next to nothing to NFL coaches as they rotate players based on schemes, not pieces of paper often put together and released by media relations departments.

Sometimes coaches mess with everyone, like when the Miami Dolphins listed two starters at running back.

"Just to be an a--hole," head coach Adam Gase said, per the Palm Beach Post's Jason Lieser. "I wouldn't look too much into this depth chart."

Every team will change rotations on a daily basis to see how individuals perform when placed in certain situations. One day, a coach might want to see how a young quarterback handles the red-zone offense while working with the first team. only for that signal-caller to spend the rest of the week leading the second and third units.

Even so, some competitions are already over before they really began. The Cleveland Browns, for example, quickly decided Shon Coleman and rookie Austin Corbett wouldn't be able to replace Joe Thomas and instead moved standout guard Joel Bitonio to left tackle.

Also, none of this year's first-round quarterbacks are truly pushing for starting roles yet.

Numerous other training camp battles are alive and well for every franchise. How are the league's most intriguing camp battles progressing? Let's take a look.