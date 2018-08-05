MLB Rumors: Mets Expected to Retain Mickey Callaway for 2019 Season

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The New York Mets are expected to retain manager Mickey Callaway despite the team sitting at 45-64 after Sunday's loss to the Atlanta Braves.

Steven Marcus of Newsday reported the news.

Callaway, 43, is in his first season with the Mets after being hired last October. The Mets opened the year 11-1 but are 34-63 since, leading to some speculation that Callaway could be on the outs.

"Obviously everybody, as a person you think about what could happen, you know, reality of the situations," Callaway told reporters this weekend. "But I always try to just go out there and approach the game and the job every day like this is going to be my job forever and try not to worry about the repercussions of us not winning games and things like that as far as it pertains to me. I'm just worried about the players, the work, do the best we can."

Callaway was hired by Sandy Alderson, who took a leave of absence in June to receive treatment for cancer. The Mets are expected to hire a replacement this winter, which Marcus reported could be an outside candidate.

Callaway's job is viewed as safe regardless of who the Mets hire as Alderson's replacement.

The Mets' payroll, which is the 12th-highest in baseball, features more than $80 million worth of players currently on the disabled list. That is by far the highest number in the sport, nearly $18 million more than the San Francisco Giants.

Yoenis Cespedes and David Wright account for $49 million of that total.