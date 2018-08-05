Doug Pederson, Howie Roseman Sign Eagles Contract Extensions Through 2022 Season

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles are keeping the architects of their championship team around for the foreseeable future.

Per an official announcement from the Eagles Sunday, head coach Doug Pederson and executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman signed contract extensions through the 2022 season.

Owner Jeffrey Lurie issued a statement about the extensions for both men:

"We are thrilled to solidify continuity in our organization's leadership with the extensions of Doug Pederson and Howie Roseman, whose collaborative partnership helped deliver our city its first Super Bowl Championship. Doug and Howie are committed to the success of our franchise by ensuring that we remain competitive, both in the short and long term. That unified vision for the future of our team is what gives us the best chance to win moving forward."

Roseman has been with the Eagles since 2000 and was promoted to director of football administration three years later. The 43-year-old has held the dual role of general manager and executive vice president of football operations since 2016.

Notable moves made by Roseman include trading up to the No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 draft to select quarterback Carson Wentz; dealing Sam Bradford to the Minnesota Vikings for two draft picks, including a 2017 first-round choice; and adding Timmy Jernigan and swapping third-round picks last year with the Baltimore Ravens.

After going 7-9 in his first season as Eagles head coach two years ago, Pederson tied a franchise record with 13 wins in 2017. He also led the team to its first-ever Super Bowl title with a 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots in February.