Tiger Woods Shoots 3 Over to Finish Rough Weekend at Bridgestone Invitational

David Dermer/Associated Press

Tiger Woods' rough weekend at the 2018 WGC-Bridgestone International ended with him shooting a 73 in Sunday's final round, which dropped his 72-hole score to even par.

Woods cost himself at least a chance to challenge for a title thanks to his 73 on Saturday. It was also a massive disappointment considering how effective he's been in the final two rounds of tournaments this season:

"Just played like crap," Woods told reporters after the third round. "I didn't warm up very well. I didn't hit the ball crisp or clean. Very similar to, you know, the first day. The difference is I made everything the first day. Today I didn't make anything."

Early on, Woods looked like he was going to post a low number Sunday. He came right out of the gate with back-to-back birdies on the first two holes, including this save out of the bunker on No. 2:

Tiger made the turn with a one-under 34 on the front nine. The back nine featured some high moments, but it was mostly filled with lows that sullied what could have been a good overall performance.

Woods' tee shot on No. 10 went into the left rough. He followed that up by hitting his second shot into the rough behind the green and missed two putts within 10 feet of the hole that would have saved par.

The 14th hole was Tiger's first complete disaster of the day. He started out by hitting his drive into the right rough, which was followed by a 74-yard mishap that stayed in the rough. In trying to avoid the three bunkers around the green, his next shot went in the rough behind the green.

The Golf Channel's Tiger Tracker summed up Woods' performance on the 14th hole nicely:

Needing to find any kind of momentum after appearing lost, Woods responded on the par-three 15th hole with a birdie.

Any hope that would be a turning point allowing Tiger to salvage his round was washed away when his second shot on No. 16 went into the water. He settled for another double bogey that did help him tie a dubious mark he first set in 2010:

Woods' seven-hole run from No. 10 through 16 saw him go five-over par. He hit two double-bogeys, three bogeys and two birdies with no pars.

After finishing the first two rounds at six under par, ending the tournament in the black isn't what Woods needed to happen heading into the PGA Championship later this week.

Everything about Woods' performance over the previous 10 rounds prior to Saturday suggested he would be a major factor in the year's final major. He was under par in each of those rounds and finished in the top six at the Quicken Loans National and British Open.

Now, though, Tiger will head to Bellerive Country Club in Missouri in an uncertain position. He's shown the ability to bounce back from bad rounds this season—he missed the cut at the U.S. Open right before the Quicken Loans National and British Open.

Woods will need to turn the page quickly after this weekend if he wants to be a factor at the PGA Championship.