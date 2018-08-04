Mike Scioscia Reportedly Expected to Step Down as Angels Manager After Season

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

After nearly two decades on the job, the 2018 MLB season is expected to be Mike Scioscia's last as manager of the Los Angeles Angels.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Saturday that the 59-year-old skipper is expected to step down at season's end.

Scioscia has managed the Angels since the 2000 season, going 1,625-1,402 in 18-plus years.

