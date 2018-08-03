Jameis Winston's Nike Contract Expires; Company Elects Not to Renew

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Jameis Winston is not a member of the Swoosh family anymore.

According to ESPN.com's Darren Rovell and Seth Wickersham, Winston's sponsorship agreement with Nike has expired and the company does not intend to pursue a new deal with the former No. 1 overall draft pick.

Winston, 24, will miss the first three games of the 2018 season after he was suspended for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy following an alleged incident with a female Uber driver in 2016.

Citing sources, Rovell and Wickersham reported Winston's contract with Nike expired before the league levied that punishment.

Winston said in June, according to the Washington Post's Des Bieler:

"I know I have to hold myself to a higher standard on and off the field and that I have a responsibility to my family, community, and teammates to live above the platform with which God has blessed me. Although I am disappointed in the NFL's decision, I understand the NFL's process, and I embrace this as an opportunity to take advantage of the resources available to help me achieve the goals that I have for myself."

Winston is under contract with the Buccaneers for two more seasons after the team picked up his $20.9 million club option for the 2019 campaign.