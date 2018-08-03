Manchester City Transfer News: Joe Hart Reportedly in Talks with Burnley

Al Bello/International Champions Cup/Getty Images

Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart is reportedly in talks with Burnley over a summer move to Turf Moor.

Hart has little chance of first-team action at Manchester City next season as he is behind both Ederson and Claudio Bravo in the pecking order.

Sean Dyche's side are keen to bring in Hart after losing first-choice Nick Pope to a serious shoulder injury, according to ESPN FC's Peter O'Rourke.

Hart will undergo a medical on Friday and sign a three-year deal with the Clarets. He will move in a £4 million deal and is expected to take a big pay cut, per Chris Boden at the Burnley Express.

Hart has spent the last two seasons on loan at Torino and West Ham United. The 31-year-old has lost his place in the England team and was not part of Gareth Southgate's squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. He has said he needs to secure a permanent move away from Pep Guardiola's side, per O'Rourke.

Guardiola has also given his response to questions about Hart's future, per Simon Peach at the Press Association:

Burnley have been hit by a big blow with Pope forced to undergo surgery on a dislocated shoulder suffered during their UEFA Europa League qualifier against Aberdeen.

Dyche offered an update on Pope's injury, per The Independent:

Back-up goalkeeper Tom Heaton is also struggling with injury, and the club were forced to ask UEFA for special dispensation to sign another goalkeeper for their Europa League squad, per Rory O'Callaghan at Sky Sports News.

Third-choice goalkeeper Anders Lindegaard featured in the second leg of Burnley's tie with Aberdeen as the Clarets progressed to the next round.

Injuries may allow Hart an instant chance to impress at Turf Moor, as the club will continue their Europa League qualifying campaign against Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir on Thursday, August 9.

Burnley's first Premier League fixture of the 2018-19 season falls three days later, as they'll travel to St Mary's Stadium to take on Southampton.

Hart could start both games with Heaton and Pope out, but he will need to impress to retain his place in the team.

Pope is one of England's best goalkeepers and was a key part of Burnley's strong defence last season. His performances saw him secure a place in the England squad. He was also named the club's Player of the Year.