Kentucky DE Josh Paschal Diagnosed with Malignant Melanoma

Sean Rayford/Associated Press

Kentucky Wildcats sophomore Josh Paschal has been diagnosed with malignant melanoma, according to head coach Mark Stoops.

Stoops announced the news on Friday, noting the defensive end underwent a procedure on Wednesday and is awaiting the results of additional testing.

"Our hearts and prayers are with Josh and [offensive line coach John Schlarman, who is dealing with an undisclosed health issue] as they battle this issue," Stoops said, per Kentucky Football. "We're very close to both of their families and spent time with both of the families this week. We will continue to be supportive and be family and be for them in any way we can."

Paschal's diagnosis comes after he had skin lesions on his foot tested. Stoops asked that both Paschal and Schlarman have their privacy respected as they deal with their respective health issues.

The 6'3", 278-pound lineman played in all 13 games as a freshman, making one start. He recorded 17 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and one blocked kick. He was named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week for blocking a punt against Eastern Michigan on Sept. 30, a play that would lead to the deciding touchdown.

Paschal was a 4-star recruit coming out of high school, according to 247Sports.