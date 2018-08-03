Kentucky DE Josh Paschal Diagnosed with Malignant Melanoma

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistAugust 3, 2018

South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley (19) looks for a passing lane against pressure from Kentucky linebackers Josh Allen (41) and Joshua Paschal (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Kentucky defeated South Carolina 23-13. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Sean Rayford/Associated Press

Kentucky Wildcats sophomore Josh Paschal has been diagnosed with malignant melanoma, according to head coach Mark Stoops.

Stoops announced the news on Friday, noting the defensive end underwent a procedure on Wednesday and is awaiting the results of additional testing.

"Our hearts and prayers are with Josh and [offensive line coach John Schlarman, who is dealing with an undisclosed health issue] as they battle this issue," Stoops said, per Kentucky Football. "We're very close to both of their families and spent time with both of the families this week. We will continue to be supportive and be family and be for them in any way we can."

Paschal's diagnosis comes after he had skin lesions on his foot tested. Stoops asked that both Paschal and Schlarman have their privacy respected as they deal with their respective health issues.

The 6'3", 278-pound lineman played in all 13 games as a freshman, making one start. He recorded 17 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and one blocked kick. He was named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week for blocking a punt against Eastern Michigan on Sept. 30, a play that would lead to the deciding touchdown.

Paschal was a 4-star recruit coming out of high school, according to 247Sports.

Related

    Report: Ex-Gator Assaulted Victim After She Liked IG Pics

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Report: Ex-Gator Assaulted Victim After She Liked IG Pics

    WTLV
    via WTLV

    Lock Issues Statement After Old Tweets Are Dug Up

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Lock Issues Statement After Old Tweets Are Dug Up

    SDS Staff
    via Saturday Down South

    Quick Hitters from UK Football Media Day Press Conference

    Kentucky Wildcats Football logo
    Kentucky Wildcats Football

    Quick Hitters from UK Football Media Day Press Conference

    Nick Roush
    via Kentucky Sports Radio

    Purdue No Longer a Joke, Including in Recruiting

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Purdue No Longer a Joke, Including in Recruiting

    SBNation.com
    via SBNation.com