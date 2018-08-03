Nate Diaz to Fight Dustin Poirier in Co-Main Event at UFC 230

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

Nate Diaz is coming back to the Octagon.

According to Lance Pugmire of the Los Angeles Times, Diaz will fight Dustin Poirier on Nov. 3 at Madison Square Garden as a co-main event at UFC 230. Diaz hasn’t fought in the UFC Octagon in more than two years, and Pugmire noted this bout will take place at lightweight, 155 pounds.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.