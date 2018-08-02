Steven Adams Rips Reggie Jackson, Says OKC Forgot About Him After Pistons Trade

Steven Adams Rips Reggie Jackson, Says OKC Forgot About Him After Pistons TradeAugust 2, 2018
LM Otero/Associated Press
Steven Adams' new book isn't particularly kind to his former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate Reggie Jackson.
In excerpts posted on Twitter, Adams called Jackson a "fool" for thinking he should start over Russell Westbrook and wrote the Thunder "forgot about him pretty quickly" following his trade to the Detroit Pistons:
ThunderChats @ThunderChats
Steven Adams shading Reggie might be my favorite part of the book so far 😂 https://t.co/jR4UBLb5jU
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Schroder Takes Court with OKC Teammates at UCLA