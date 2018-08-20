Bayern Munich's Rodriguez, Robben and Alaba Surprise Their Biggest Fan

'The Powerhouse Princess' Has Broken 27 World Records Competitive Jumprope Takes Playground Games to the Extreme Mo'Ne Davis Is Now an Ankle-Breaking Baller Paralyzed Race Car Driver Tearing It Up on the Tracks How Soccer Stars Spent the Summer Playing American Sports Dyckman Courts Are the Red Carpet of Streetball Frolf Growing Rapidly Worldwide Get Weird at the World Alternative Games 3-Year-Old Is Golf's Best Trick Shot Artist Giannis' Youngest Brother Could Be the True 'Greek Freak' HBD TB12! 🎉 #JamesGang Got AAU Hoops on Lock 🔒 Check Out the Dodgeball World Championship 11 Years Ago, KG Joined the Celtics LeBron's School Opens in Akron 💪 The Sandlot Celebrates 25th Birthday Who Had the Best Camp Entrance This Year? 🚁 Celebrate Your Favorite SB Snack on National Chicken Wing Day Embiid Putting the World on a Poster This Offseason From Working Odd Jobs to the NFL Right Arrow Icon

One of the world's most prolific soccer teams, Bayern Munich, took advantage of their yearly ICC trip to the United States by surprising one of their biggest fans.

Watch above.

Bleacher Report is your No. 1 stop for what’s trending in sports. You can count on B/R for all the hottest stories. From wild sports to the next big thing, don’t miss out.



Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.