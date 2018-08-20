Bayern Munich's Rodriguez, Robben and Alaba Surprise Their Biggest Fan

Bayern Munich's Rodriguez, Robben and Alaba Surprise Their Biggest FanAugust 20, 2018
One of the world's most prolific soccer teams, Bayern Munich, took advantage of their yearly ICC trip to the United States by surprising one of their biggest fans.
Watch above.
