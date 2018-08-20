Bayern Munich's Rodriguez, Robben and Alaba Surprise Their Biggest Fan

August 20, 2018

One of the world's most prolific soccer teams, Bayern Munich, took advantage of their yearly ICC trip to the United States by surprising one of their biggest fans. 

Watch above. 

