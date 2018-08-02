UFC 227 Odds Roundup: Bantamweight Title Rematch Highlights Card in Los Angeles

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

The buildup for the first bantamweight championship bout between T.J. Dillashaw (15-3) and Cody Garbrandt (11-1) did not disappoint, with the former taking back his title belt via a second-round knockout to win a Performance of the Night bonus.

Dillashaw will try to keep Garbrandt from doing the same thing this Saturday night at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, as the two clash once again in what is viewed as a pick'em UFC 227 main event according to oddsmakers at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.

Dillashaw, the small -120 favorite on the UFC 227 odds (wager $120 to win $100), initially won the championship back in 2014 with an impressive fourth-round TKO of Renan Barao at UFC 173. Since then, he has added five more wins, losing the title to former champ Dominick Cruz by split decision at UFC Fight Night 81 in January of 2016.

Dillashaw rides a three-bout winning streak into the rematch though and has seemingly regained his dominant form under new head coach Duane Ludwig.

Garbrandt was previously a training partner of Dillashaw's with Team Alpha Male, and there remains bad blood between the two bitter rivals, which was showcased when they served as the two coaches on Season 25 of The Ultimate Fighter. Five years younger than the 32-year-old Dillashaw, Garbrandt was a perfect 11-0 before suffering the lone loss of his career. He had won the title when he defeated Cruz in an impressive unanimous-decision victory that earned Fight of the Night honors at UFC 207.

Before that battle begins, reigning flyweight champ Demetrious Johnson (27-2-1) will attempt to extend his own successful title defense record with 12 in a row in another rematch. Johnson will take on former wrestling gold medalist Henry Cejudo (12-2) for the second time in five bouts as a massive -500 favorite.

Cejudo, a +400 underdog (bet $100 to win $400), will try to win his third straight fight overall since falling to Joseph Benavidez, which immediately followed his first loss to Johnson at UFC 197. Johnson won the first bout via first-round TKO, but Cejudo has become a much more well-rounded fighter over the past two years.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.