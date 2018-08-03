Arsenal vs. Lazio: Team News, Preview and Live-Stream Schedule

Allsport Co./Getty Images

Arsenal's preseason campaign will conclude with a friendly against Serie A outfit Lazio at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden on Saturday. Sevilla were originally intended to be the Gunners' opponents, but "withdrew due to scheduling issues," per Arsenal's official website.

The Gunners have been impressing during the summer on the watch of head coach Unai Emery, who succeeded Arsene Wenger in the dugout. Emery has been working hard to get new signings such as midfield playmaker Matteo Guendouzi and centre-back Sokratis Papastathopoulos used to their new surroundings.

Emery's new-look squad showcased its wears in wins over Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain at the International Champions Cup in Singapore.

Lazio have the attacking talent to cause Arsenal problems, particularly in the form of striker Ciro Immobile and midfield workhorse Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Date: Saturday, August 4

Time: 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET

Live Stream: Arsenal.com (Web Updates), Arsenal Player (Audio Commentary)

One of Emery's most notable recruits, Lucas Torreira, has kept fans waiting to see what he can offer. However, the former Sampdoria midfielder who represented Uruguay at this summer's FIFA World Cup in Russia underwent training for the first time at his new club on Tuesday.

DIMITAR DILKOFF/Getty Images

Torreira quickly caught the eye of club legend Ian Wright, who soon took to Twitter to express his excitement, per Thomas Bristow of the Daily Mirror. Torreira will be tasked with providing the destructive qualities missing from the base of Arsenal's midfield for too long.

The desire to get him up to speed could see Torreira handed a start by Emery.

Guendouzi won't break up play, but the 19-year-old Frenchman has already proved he can dictate it. The player acquired from FC Lorient has been heralded as the "revelation of the tour" of Malaysia by ESPN FC's Tom Adams, who also lauded the teenager's "ambitious passing."

One more Arsenal youngster building a solid reputation this summer is Emile Smith Rowe. The 18-year-old attacking midfielder inked his first professional contract with the Gunners on Tuesday:

Smith Rowe needs to keep making his mark at a position brimming with quality. Emery can also call on Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan to create and score goals from the tip of midfield.

However, Aaron Ramsey's fitness will need to be checked after he was unable to feature in the International Champions Cup meeting with Chelsea on Wednesday:

Lazio's own midfield is bossed by Milinkovic-Savic, a box-to-box runner who combines energy with vision and technique. Those attributes are why the 23-year-old remains a target for Manchester United and Real Madrid.

For the moment, manager Simone Inzaghi needs Milinkovic-Savic to be the chief source of supply to Immobile. The Italy international scored goals for fun last season, finding the net 41 times in all competitions.

Immobile's pace and sense for how to time his runs will be a test of the refreshed defence Emery is attempting to construct. However, Immobile may miss the creative influence of Felipe Anderson, who joined Arsenal's London rivals West Ham United this summer.

Marco Rosi/Getty Images

The Gunners have looked enthused by the infusion of young talent they've experienced this preseason. Emery has more quality players at his disposal than Inzaghi, so Arsenal should take the win.

Prediction: Arsenal 3-1 Lazio