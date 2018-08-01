Packers LB Jake Ryan Reportedly Diagnosed with Torn ACL

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Jake Ryan has reportedly been diagnosed with a torn right ACL after suffering a knee injury during Monday's practice at training camp.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the update Wednesday. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network noted Ryan's 2018 season is over.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.