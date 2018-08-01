Packers LB Jake Ryan Reportedly Diagnosed with Torn ACL

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 1, 2018

CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 18: Jake Ryan #47 of the Green Bay Packers in action against the Chicago Bears during the game at Soldier Field on December 18, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. The Packers defeated the Bears 30-27. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Jake Ryan has reportedly been diagnosed with a torn right ACL after suffering a knee injury during Monday's practice at training camp.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the update Wednesday. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network noted Ryan's 2018 season is over.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

