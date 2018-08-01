Katheryn Winnick of 'Vikings': Conor McGregor Scrapped Appearance on Show

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

Katheryn Winnick of the hit show Vikings said that UFC star Conor McGregor canceled a scheduled appearance on the show this year just hours before it was supposed to occur.

Speaking recently with TMZ Sports, Winnick said she wrote a part for McGregor in an episode of Vikings that she directed.

Winnick, who plays the role of Lagertha, said she never received an apology for his cancellation.

Despite the apparent snub, Winnick was in good spirits, as she jokingly put up her dukes said, "Me and you will go," in reference to McGregor if he doesn't apologize.

McGregor has had a busy year, dating back to his August 2017 boxing debut in a losing effort to Floyd Mayweather Jr.

The Irishman hasn't competed in a UFC fight since November 2016, causing the organization to strip him of his lightweight belt because of inactivity. He recently pleaded guilty to a count of disorderly conduct and avoided jail time after he threw a dolly at a bus carrying UFC fighters in April.