Predicting the Biggest Winners and Losers of 2018 MLB Trade Deadline Deals

Paul Bereswill/Getty Images

It's easy to kick a team while it's down, and the Mets have been dreadful since an 11-1 start, going 33-59 in their last 92 games. They also just lost to the Washington Nationals 25-4.

However, the return from the Mets' two moves seems lackluster.

The Mets received minor league pitcher Franklyn Kilome from the Phils in exchange for Asdrubal Cabrera, who was having a career year (18 homers, .817 OPS). The 23-year-old Kilome is now the fifth-ranked prospect in the Mets' system, per MLB Pipeline, but his overall scouting grade is an average 50 out of 80.

Furthermore, he only struck out 83 batters in 102.0 innings for Philadelphia's Double-A affiliate this year. That could work if he had a Dallas Keuchel-esque ground-ball rate or pinpoint control, but Kilome walked 11.6 percent of batters for the Phillies' Double-A affiliate this year.

The Mets traded also closer Jeurys Familia (2.88 ERA, 17 saves) to the A's for two prospects. Third baseman Will Toffey ranks 25th in the Mets' system now, and he's hit just .253 across Single-A and Double-A this year. Reliever Bobby Wahl is not ranked in the top 30.

Granted, it's possible these three players develop into key contributors, but there's an even bigger issue: The Mets don't seem to have an idea of what they want to do.

Per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, assistant general manager John Ricco made the following comments on Tuesday in regards to standing pat on deadline day: "All that happened today was we did not make a trade by the trade deadline. I don't think that necessarily means we've committed to one direction or another for next season."

The Mets seem like they want to be halfway between contending and rebuilding, and that isn't going to work with their current roster. They have pieces in the starting rotation and lineup to build around, but there are simply too many gaps on the roster and not enough talent in a farm system that Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report ranked 23rd in the league.

Going on a fire sale and starting from scratch would have been their best move, but that did not happen. Now the team may be mired in sub-mediocrity for years.