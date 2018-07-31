Bryce Harper, Nationals Beat Mets 25-4; Worst Loss in Franchise History

Bryce Harper, Nationals Beat Mets 25-4; Worst Loss in Franchise HistoryAugust 1, 2018
The New York Mets were a woeful 5-21 in June, but they seemingly made incremental strides throughout July and entered Tuesday night an encouraging 12-11 over the past 30 days.
That progress will now be overshadowed by the historic 25-4 loss they suffered at the hands of the Washington Nationals (53-53) Tuesday night in the nation's capital.
Nationals on MASN @masnNationals
RECORD NIGHT: #Nats score a franchise-record 25 runs in their 25-4 rout of the Mets! Mark Reynolds supported the cause with this homer in the 8th! https://t.co/EN6C8nK6eP
Michael Baron @michaelgbaron
#Mets lose. The joke of all jokes this season. Worst single game loss score-wise in the team’s history.
Following a four-game split with the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, the Mets (44-60) opened their trip to Washington in disastrous fashion as starter Steven Matz was shelled for eight hits and seven earned runs before he was pulled two outs into the first inning.
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
The Nationals' 7 runs were the most in the 1st inning of a game by an NL team this season. Steven Matz allowed 7 ER that inning, tying Dylan Bundy and Felix Peña for the most allowed in the opening frame by any pitcher this season. Those 7 ER also tied a career-high for Matz. https://t.co/T5GEBw1SCe
And that was just the beginning.
The Mets' bullpen struggled to tame Washington's bats and surrendered three runs apiece in the second, third, fourth and fifth innings.
Nationals second baseman Daniel Murphy helped accelerate the onslaught with a two-run home run in the second inning and a three-run jack the following frame. All told, he finished with three hits and a game-high six RBI.
David Adler @_dadler
Highest career SLG vs. Mets Min. 100 PA 1. Mark McGwire: .742 2. Daniel Murphy: .722* 3. Stan Musial: .684 *2 HR, single vs. Mets tonight
It was also a productive night for Bryce Harper—who avoided getting dealt in advance of Tuesday's non-waiver trade deadline despite rumblings Washington was exploring his market.
In all, Harper registered three hits, two RBI and a pair of doubles after entering Tuesday's National League East clash with two doubles the entire month of July.
As a team, the Nationals finished the evening with 26 hits and five home runs, including two off infielder-turned-pitcher Jose Reyes in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Andrew Simon @AndrewSimonMLB
The Nationals are the first team to score 24+ runs in a game since that infamous 30-3 Rangers-Orioles blowout on Aug. 22, 2007.
By comparison, the Mets managed nine total hits—four of which came in the top of the ninth inning with the result well out of reach.
Now 14 games below .500, the Mets will attempt to start August on a positive note when Noah Syndergaard, who was recently sidelined by hand, foot and mouth disease, heads to the mound for Wednesday's matinee against Nationals southpaw Tommy Milone.
