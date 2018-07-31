Pete Carroll: Seahawks Have Had No Contact with Earl Thomas During Holdout

Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks haven't been in contact with veteran safety Earl Thomas as he continues his holdout, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told reporters on Tuesday, per the Seattle Times' Bob Condotta.

Thomas is in the final year of his contract with the Seahawks and will make $10.4 million in 2018.

Carroll also discussed Thomas' holdout with NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

"We did communicate a while back," he said. "There's been kind of a clear stance, so there hasn't been much to talk about right now. We really miss Earl not being here. We wish he was here. He's one of us."

In an Instagram post earlier this month, Thomas asked the Seahawks to trade him if they didn't plan on offering him a long-term extension: "Extend .....if you don't want me let's make a trade happen I understand it's a bizz."



NBC Sports Radio's Newy Scruggs reported the six-time Pro Bowler was "done" with the Seahawks and prepared to go so far as sell his house in Seattle ahead of a move elsewhere.

The News Tribune's Gregg Bell argued the ball is firmly in the Seahawks' court, though:

Thomas has been linked to the Dallas Cowboys ever since entering their locker room following Seattle's 21-12 win over the Cowboys on Christmas Eve last season. Scruggs also reported Thomas approached Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis about his desire to play in the Bay Area.

Based on Carroll's comments, though, the Seahawks are prepared to wait things out and test Thomas' resolve ahead of the regular season, which starts Sept. 9 against the Denver Broncos.