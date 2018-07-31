Father of 4-Star Recruit D.J. Jeffries: Kentucky Didn't Handle Decommitment Well

Credit: Scout.com

Corey Jeffries, the father of 4-star recruit D.J. Jeffries, said that the Kentucky Wildcats did not react the way he expected when his son decommitted from the basketball program Monday.

"We talked with Kentucky, and it kinda shocked me," Corey Jeffries told 92.9 ESPN Radio in Memphis on Tuesday, per ESPN.com's Jeff Borzello. "They were kinda unprofessional. They didn't handle the news the way I expected them to handle it, being professionals."

Jeffries committed to Kentucky on March 12, but he is now considering attending Memphis. As Borzello noted, the Tigers would be a natural fit for Jeffries since head coach Penny Hardaway coached him at the AAU level.

"It was a factor [in the decommitment]," Corey said of Hardaway's presence. "We have a bond with Penny already. It's not like we have to get reacquainted with him."

Following Monday's decision, 247Sports' crystal ball has Memphis pegged as a 62 percent favorite to land the Olive Branch, Mississippi, native.

As things stand, Jeffries is the 37th-ranked player overall and the No. 10 small forward in the class of 2019.

