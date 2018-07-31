J.A. Happ Sent Home by Yankees Due to Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease

Rich Schultz/Associated Press

New York Yankees pitcher J.A. Happ has been sent home by the team after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease.

George A. King III of the New York Post reported the news Tuesday.

Happ, 35, was traded to the Yankees by the Toronto Blue Jays earlier this month. He gave up one run over six innings in his lone start with the Yankees.

"It was kind of weird looking down and seeing the pinstripes on me, but I'm happy to get used to it," Happ told reporters. "You're in a pennant race, and that's the most exciting thing in baseball, so that's why I had some of those nerves in the first inning. It was a little surreal out there, but a lot of fun."

The team has not said whether Happ will be available for Saturday's scheduled start against the Boston Red Sox.

Happ is the second New York pitcher to contract hand, foot and mouth disease this month. Mets star Noah Syndergaard was placed on the disabled list July 22 after contracting the virus. Hand, foot and mouth disease is a contagious infection that results in painful sores and rashes on the affected areas. It is most common in young children but can be contracted by adults who come into contact with someone who is infected.

The Yankees sending away Happ is likely a precaution so it does not spread in the clubhouse.