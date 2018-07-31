Santiago Arias Completes Transfer to Atletico Madrid from PSV Eindhoven

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistJuly 31, 2018

Colombia's defender Santiago Arias controls the ball during the Russia 2018 World Cup round of 16 football match between Colombia and England at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on July 3, 2018. (Photo by Juan Mabromata / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS (Photo credit should read JUAN MABROMATA/AFP/Getty Images)
JUAN MABROMATA/Getty Images

Colombia international right-back Santiago Arias is an Atletico Madrid player, after the La Liga club  announced his signing on a five-year deal, per a statement on the club's official website

Arias has moved to the Spanish capital from Eredivisie champions PSV Eindhoven, with the Dutch club offering thanks for his years of service:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Munir and Aleix Vidal Close to Barcelona Exit

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Munir and Aleix Vidal Close to Barcelona Exit

    Rory Marsden
    via Bleacher Report

    Thiago Seen as Ideal Signing for Barca Dressing Room

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Thiago Seen as Ideal Signing for Barca Dressing Room

    Xavi Hernández
    via MARCA in English

    Real Madrid Add WWE Belt to Their Trophy Cabinet

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Real Madrid Add WWE Belt to Their Trophy Cabinet

    Vicente Beltrán
    via MARCA in English

    Report: Arsenal Chief Gazidis Very Likely to Join Milan

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Report: Arsenal Chief Gazidis Very Likely to Join Milan

    James Dudko
    via Bleacher Report