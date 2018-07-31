Santiago Arias Completes Transfer to Atletico Madrid from PSV Eindhoven

JUAN MABROMATA/Getty Images

Colombia international right-back Santiago Arias is an Atletico Madrid player, after the La Liga club announced his signing on a five-year deal, per a statement on the club's official website.

Arias has moved to the Spanish capital from Eredivisie champions PSV Eindhoven, with the Dutch club offering thanks for his years of service:

