Santiago Arias Completes Transfer to Atletico Madrid from PSV Eindhoven

Santiago Arias Completes Transfer to Atletico Madrid from PSV EindhovenJuly 31, 2018
Colombia international right-back Santiago Arias is an Atletico Madrid player, after the La Liga club announced his signing on a five-year deal, per a statement on the club's official website.
Arias has moved to the Spanish capital from Eredivisie champions PSV Eindhoven, with the Dutch club offering thanks for his years of service:
PSV International @psveindhoven
👊 172 games 3 titles Player of the season 2017/2018 Thanks for 5 amazing years in Eindhoven, Santi! https://t.co/8f6hhYoNcd
