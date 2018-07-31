Brandon Kintzler Traded from Nationals to Cubs for Jhon Romero

Andrew Harnik/Associated Press

The Chicago Cubs continued to bolster their bullpen ahead of Tuesday's non-waiver trade deadline, acquiring reliever Brandon Kintzler from the Washington Nationals for minor league pitcher Jhon Romero.

The Cubs confirmed the move after MLB.com's Jon Paul Morosi first reported the news.

After being named to his first All-Star team last season, Kintzler has followed it up with another solid performance. The right-hander has posted a 3.59 ERA and a 1.242 WHIP in 45 outings, striking out 31 in 42.2 innings.

While his overall numbers may not jump out, Kintzler's splits indicate he can succeed away from Washington. He was 0-2 with a 5.40 ERA in 22 appearances at Nationals Park this season, while he is 1-0 with a 1.99 ERA in 23 road outings, allowing just five runs in 22.2 innings.

He is 2-0 with a 1.86 ERA in 11 career appearances at Wrigley Field.

The 33-year-old reliever is earning $5 million in 2018 and has a $10 million club option for next year, per Spotrac. If the team declines the option, it reportedly becomes a $5 million player option.

Chicago has the third-best bullpen in baseball. However, it recently placed closer Brandon Morrow to the disabled list due to right biceps inflammation. The front office did recently acquire right-hander Jesse Chavez from the Texas Rangers, though.

At 61-44, the Cubs hold a one-game league in the National League Central. By adding Kintzler and more bullpen depth, they are not only positioning themselves for the stretch run, but for a playoff run as well.