Eleven Years Ago, Kevin Garnett Joined Paul Pierce, Ray Allen to Form New Big 3

Rachel SmithContributor IJuly 31, 2018

  1. LeBron's School Opens in Akron 💪

  2. Embiid Putting the World on a Poster This Offseason

  3. Kobe's ‘Mamba Mentality’ Runs in the Family

  4. Artist Paints Over LeBron's 'King of LA' Mural

  5. Did LeBron Really Skip His Own Pizza Party?

  6. Watch Boogie's 🔥from Last Season 📽️

  7. LeBron's Top 10 Plays of 2017-18

  8. 15-Year Anniversary of 2003 Draft

  9. 2 Years Ago Today, Cavs Came Back from Down 3-1

  10. Draft Prospects Following in Families' NBA Footsteps

  11. Giannis' Offseason from Posterizer to Taste Tester

  12. Embiid Is Having Himself a Summer

  13. New Dubs Celebrating 1st Title in Style

  14. Why LeBron Needs to Leave Cleveland

  15. 'The Wheelchair Game' Was 10 Years Ago Today

  16. Embiid Set Twitter on Fire Again

  17. Four Years Ago, Lance Went Viral

  18. Ayton Has Boogie-Like Potential 👀

Right Arrow Icon

Kevin Garnett's move to Boston was quite historic. How did the trade shake up the NBA? Watch above to see KG's break some records. 

Bleacher Report is the go-to destination for basketball fans everywhere. B/R's NBA coverage delivers must-see on-court analysis and highlights on a daily basis. Connect to the NBA stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    LeBron Explains Move to Lakers

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LeBron Explains Move to Lakers

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Does Nets' Rising Star Actually Love Hoops?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Does Nets' Rising Star Actually Love Hoops?

    Leo Sepkowitz
    via Bleacher Report

    Hawks and Melo Finalize Buyout

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Hawks and Melo Finalize Buyout

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Dwight Picked Wiz Over Warriors Because of Wall

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Dwight Picked Wiz Over Warriors Because of Wall

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report